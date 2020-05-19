Old newspapers used to help Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders partnered with Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society to assist in sanitation needs.
Now, you no longer have to throw away your newspaper. You can bring them to the Moultrie Recycling Center.
It'll be taken to the Humane Society and used for the puppies and kittens.
They use newspaper to line the kennels.
Before the humane society had access to the newspaper, they’d use towels.
Those needed to be replaced or cleaned every day.
Pete Dillard, Moultrie city manager, said once he became aware of the need for materials that didn’t require as much labor, he took action.
“It makes it much easier and quicker. And you’re not having to use towels that have to be laundered. So, it’s a much easier, cleaner, quicker operation. It makes it more sanitary for the puppies and the kittens,” said Dillard.
Dillard said every morning, public works crews will remove the newspaper from the recycling center and take it to the humane society.
He said this is a great way to reduce additional waste and support the humane society.
