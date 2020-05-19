New Moultrie apartment complex hits the market

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - After months of renovating, an apartment complex in downtown Moultrie is on the market.
Since COVID-19, there's been an additional push by city leaders, encouraging people to shop, dine and buy locally.
Maggie Brown, owner of Brown Buffalo Lofts on First Avenue Southwest, said she hopes this is one way people can exercise those messages.
Brown believes apartments like this will strengthen the desire to stay in Moultrie.
“We are really hoping that this will help to put downtown Moultrie as a great place to live. There’s a lot of young people and people, in general, coming to Moultrie,” said Brown.
Brown said they have plans to renovate the space downstairs to two large apartments.
