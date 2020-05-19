My Senior: Anna Beth Elliott

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Colquitt County.
Anna Beth Elliott has been playing Tennis since 3rd grade.
But for the past 4 years, she been playing with the Colquitt County Packers.
Throughout her playing days, Anna Beth has seen her game grow.
In her Junior year, Anna was named to the All-Region team.
And with the Senior season showing so much promise, Anna thought she’d get another crack at All-Region honor.
Even though the season ended unexpectedly, Anna said her days of playing Tennis will always be something she cherishes.
“Tennis is just, when you’re not playing for a specific team, it’s just a good way to have fun," said Anna. "Especially with people that you enjoy playing with. I mean it just brings you together.”
Anna will be heading to ABAC for Nursing and said her competitive Tennis days are over, but she will likely still play the game.
