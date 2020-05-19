Man killed in Coffee Co. accident

Coffee County (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 4:10 PM

BROXTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a Coffee County traffic accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jose Ornelas was killed in the wreck, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office told WALB News 10.

The sheriff’s office said Ornelas was headed west on Old Relee Road when it happened.

Law enforcement said they believe he reached down to adjust the radio, lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.

Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy said Ornelas was a student and that the accident happened Tuesday morning.

WRCCA is saddened to learn that we have had a loss to our school family. Jose Ornelas lost his life in an accident early...

Posted by Wiregrass Regional College & Career Academy on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

WALB has reached out for more information.

