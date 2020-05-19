Man killed in Coffee Co. accident

BROXTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a Coffee County traffic accident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jose Ornelas was killed in the wreck, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office told WALB News 10.
The sheriff’s office said Ornelas was headed west on Old Relee Road when it happened.
Law enforcement said they believe he reached down to adjust the radio, lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.
Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy said Ornelas was a student and that the accident happened Tuesday morning.
