First Alert WEather

Drier Today with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain showers and some thunderstorms return overnight and last into the first part of Wednesday. Thursday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. By Friday it will be isolated. By then highs respond back to 90. This weekend will be drier and hotter with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances build back to seasonable levels by Memorial Day around 40% in the afternoon/evening.