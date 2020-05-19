Fashion house, Healing Hands donates scrubs to Phoebe nurses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A family-owned New Jersey fashion house donated hundreds of scrubs to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital nurses.
Those nurses are now fighting COVID-19, in style.
Sid Lakhani is the CEO of Healing Hands.
"You know, all we can do is try to find something positive to take from this pandemic,” said Lakhani.
Healing Hands has donated over 10,000 scrubs to healthcare organizations across the US.
“So, we decided to donate scrubs first and eventually some medical masks as well,” Lakhani said.
Most of those donations went out in April.
Lakhani said they are doing it for medical staff who are putting their lives on the line.
“But honestly, we just feel very grateful,” said Lakhani.
Healing Hands opened up its hands to Georgia nurses, including Phoebe staff who received more than 700 scrubs.
With Albany being one of the hardest hit in the nation, the New Jersey-based company wanted to help.
“And Phoebe, in particular, was also being impacted and we thought it would be a great place to donate our scrubs,” said Lakhani.
It wasn’t just Phoebe that received donations in the peach state. Almost 50 pairs of scrubs were donated to other facilities along with 120 KN95 masks.
“People on the frontline, these are our customers who love our brand,” said Lakhani.
The scrubs and masks have been well received.
'People have sent us some really nice notes. A lot of photos of receiving the scrubs or wearing the scrubs. So, it’s been exciting to see how happy it’s making people even amid all the challenges they’re facing every day," explained Lakhani.
Phoebe’s leadership said they are grateful for the contribution.
“Absolutely, we appreciate their support, their donation definitely helps,” said a spokesman for the hospital.
Healing Hands leadership said they are not done yet donating to workers on the frontlines. They have plans to give out more to nurses during the pandemic.
