Face off: AMA issuing art challenge to community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is challenging Southwest Georgia.
The challenge is called “Art of Selfies.”
AMA asks you to either look in the mirror or take a selfie and draw the image of your face.
Annie Vanoteghem, AMA education and public programming director, said they miss seeing your face.
She hopes everyone will take part in this art challenge.
“Doing another challenge is really good for the community. It gets people excited about something but we also miss seeing peoples’ faces and we kind of want to see how people view themselves especially during this time," said Vanoteghem.
How to enter:
Send your artwork by clicking here by 5 p.m., Thursday, May 28. She will then upload the photos to a gallery on the museum’s Facebook page by noon, Friday, May 29.
Whichever photos get the most likes will be the winners, they will receive prizes.
