Downtown Valdosta calling for banner designs

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Attention all South Georgia artists: The City of Valdosta wants your help in designing a new look for the downtown banners.
City officials are looking to replace the old year-round banners with something vibrant and fresh and they want to get the community involved in the process.
“So what we are looking for in the banners is a graphic that shows the lively hood and fun vibe of downtown," Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street director, said. "We want to make sure that it is really bright and colorful and encompasses our dinning our shopping, just our uniqueness in our downtown Valdosta.”
The deadline is June 19 and once they are all submitted, officials will decide.
There is also a prize for the winner. They will get downtown dollars or downtown merch and rights for the banner, officials said.
To enter, send high-resolution photos by clicking here. For more information, call the Downtown Valdosta Main Street office at (229) 259-3577.
