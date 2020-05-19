District attorney: Virtual court hearings saves counties hundreds of dollars

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia county courts are now holding telecourt or virtual hearings, which leaders said will avoid major backlogs and save counties thousands of dollars.
Nearly 20 court cases were brought before a Decatur County judge Tuesday, via virtual court hearings.
Something that otherwise couldn’t be done because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“It has been a lifesaver, literally a lifesaver, and we have been able to go ahead and get some of that backlog done that we were accumulating, because of the shutdown,” said District Attorney Joe Mulholand.
Mulholland said the South Georgia Judicial Court Circuit is using the app StarLeaf to hold court hearings.
He said it’s the safest, most secure platform.
Mulholland said telecourt is saving counties hundreds of dollars per case.
“By doing it remotely, we were able to get those low-level offenders out of the jail, at about a $100 a day is what they cost. Now, we can get that security for the jail and also the room for armed and dangerous criminals,” said Mulholland.
Mulholland said COVID-19 has presented many challenges for them.
But, telecourt has provided them with possibilities that weren’t readily available before the coronavirus.
“We don’t know when, if ever it’s going to go back to normal, certainly there could be another outbreak. If we had witnesses that were out of state, we could possibly use this to alleviate the cost of traveling back and forth,” said Mulholland. ”The defendants can actually private chat with their attorneys online that we don’t have access too, that the court does not have access too. Witnesses can testify and put into evidence through the license that we have for them."
He believes StarLeaf will be a crucial tool in court cases moving forward.
