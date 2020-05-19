Aspire: Children’s mental health key amid summer break, COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many kids are excited to be done with school for the summer.
Nicole Patten, youth and young adult services coordinator at Aspire Behavioral Health, said you should talk to your kids when they feel anxious, sad, angry or any other type of emotion.
“Allowing those young people to talk about it. Not giving them the words saying ‘well, you look like you seem anxious or you look like you’re upset.’ Not giving them those words but allowing them to express themselves and how they are feeling," said Patten.
Patten said it’s important to continue your child’s daily routine, even in the summer.
“That structure and predictability bring a lot of sense of certainty and security, especially for young people," said Patten.
Patten said it’s also important to talk to your child about the pandemic, so they can understand it and process it.
“Leaving them without helping them process it, without helping them talk through it they may take an unhealthy view of it or they may see information and take it in a way that they don’t need to," said Patten.
Patten said Aspire Behavioral Health placed their specialty programs online for them to be readily accessible to the community during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.