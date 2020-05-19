Albany Vacuum owner offers cash reward in burglary case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The owner of Albany Vacuum is serious about catching the people who broke into his store on Saturday.
He is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrests and return of any stolen goods.
Some of those items include guns, cash and ammunition.
"The three AR-15s that were stolen are the main things and obviously, we don’t need those on the streets in the hands of criminals,” said Michael Pearlman, the owner of Albany Vacuum.
The Albany Police Department said three males entered the business. That information comes from surveillance footage from inside the store that’s on North Slappey Boulevard.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
