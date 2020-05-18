Wilcox Co: SR 112 flood repair now complete

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Heavy rain and flooding at Mill Creek caused a portion of State Route 112 to collapse on March 5. Shoulders also eroded and portions of the road that didn’t collapse were damaged.
The route from Rebecca in Turner County to the junction of SR 233 outside Rochelle in Wilcox County had to be closed until the road could rebuilt, and now that work has been done, according to Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
District Maintenance Engineer Scott Chambers said about 1,000 feet of the road was rebuilt by Georgia Department of Transportation crews.
The collapse created a hole about 250 feet wide, at a low spot in the road. The water coming downstream overtopped the road and undermined the road fill.
GDOT installed four 60-inch pipes in that spot before rebuilding the road and raising it slightly, Chambers said. There weren’t any pipes in the area of the collapse.
GDOT provided additional capacity for water flow under the road so water from future heavy rains has somewhere to go, Chambers said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.