VPD arrests Moultrie man with 4 pounds of pot

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday morning, patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 2900 block of Tara Drive in reference to suspicious activity.
Upon their arrival officers, spoke with a subject, later identified as Clayton Sifford, 22, of Moultrie. While speaking with Sifford, who was sitting in a vehicle, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and found multiple packages of marijuana, which had a total weight of more than four pounds. A digital scale commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics was also found in the vehicle, according to police.
Sifford was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
“This is another example of a concerned citizen notifying law enforcement when something out of the ordinary was occurring in their neighborhood, which resulted in these drugs being seized before they could be put out on the streets," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
