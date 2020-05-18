Valdosta club owner preparing for future reopening

“Monday before the announcement was made on Tuesday, I was hesitant on releasing fliers and doing promos for the weekend but once the fliers were out and I told the team that we were going to open this weekend, come Tuesday, we learned and found out that the order was extended.” said Rohail Saqi, owner of Bliss Nightclub and Lounge. "I was hesitant before posting everything because I was unsure if we were gonna open or not. "