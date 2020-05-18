Sheriff’s Office: 'Lengthy manhunt’ ends in arrest

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Flordia man was taken into custody after the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a “lengthy manhunt.”
Alvin Roberson, 29, is facing car theft and fleeing law enforcement charges in Brooks and Cook counties.
On Monday, at approximately 1 a.m., the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office notified the Cook County Sheriff’s Office that they were involved in the pursuit of a black Honda on Georgia Highway 76, headed towards Cook County.
At approximately 1:12 a.m., the vehicle crashed just north of Greggs Road in Cook County and the driver fled from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement from both counties then searched the area.
Law enforcement identified Roberson as the driver.
The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Columbia County, Fla.
The sheriff’s offices were assisted in the search by additional canines from the Lowndes and Turner County sheriff’s offices and the Georgia Department of Corrections. The Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit assisted with an aerial search by helicopter and ATVs were also used in the search.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was spotted by a citizen crossing Highway 122.
He was tracked by the helicopter until he was caught by a canine, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said Roberson will be turned over to Columbia County and taken back to Florida after he is booked.
