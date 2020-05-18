Salvation Army of Albany working to restock supplies for food distribution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Food is still badly needed by people in need in Albany, according to the Salvation Army.
The organization is working to obtain more emergency supplies to keep distributing food during the pandemic.
Through April, and so far in May, the Salvation Army has supplied thousands of boxes of food to people in need.
On Thursday it will give out the last of the food boxes it has for distribution.
“Yes, the need is still here, deeply. You know, I think the city has been hit pretty hard in this area because of job layoffs and things of this nature,” said Salvation Army Capt. James Sullivan.
The officers at the Salvation Army are working with their disaster leaders to bring more food to continue their food distribution.
“She is trying to get us vegetables, fresh vegetables, we are trying to get that. A truck would come up every week through December, up to 1,300 boxes, fresh vegetables every week. We are working on that,” said Sullivan.
Capt. Sullivan said other service agencies are also helping to bring and distribute food to Albany.
Even though he said he believes things will be getting better in the community, he said there is still a daily need for food for people in need.
The Salvation Army will have another food distribution at the Albany Civic Center Thursday at 9 a.m.
Capt. Sullivan also wanted to thank Feeding the Valley for its role in providing food to people in Albany.
