Moultrie woman crafting kindness — one mask at a time

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Spreading kindness is as simple as making a mask.
“My sister-in-law was tagged by her husband on Facebook on making masks, that Tift Regional needed masks,” said Katryna Fussell.
Fussell lives in Moultrie.
She's spreading kindness one mask at a time.
“I came in and she said ‘Katryna, the Generator Ladies are back in business.’ And, we started making masks. We have a lot of nurses in our family. So, we made sure that all of our nieces had the masks,” said Fussell.
So far, she has made over 100 masks.
“We made probably a hundred, 150, the first couple of weeks. And then we started, you know, we kind of slacked off,” said Fussell.
She is giving them to many members of her family, friends and neighbors.
“I’ve given them to friends in Omega, Tifton and Moultrie. And, I’ve even sent some to Colorado, to my daughter in Colorado Springs, and my daughter in Louisiana,” said Fussell.
Making masks has not been an easy task for her, however.
“My sewing machine tore up. So, I was like ‘oh my Lord, what am I going to do?’ Well, my friend says, ‘well, I got a sewing machine you can borrow.’ So, I went over and got it. And, it’s about 90 to 100-years-old. And, I’ve been using it,” said Fussell.
She said she will continue to make the masks as long as the pandemic continues.
“I’ve had three sewing machines working on this. And, if anyone needs a mask, all they got to do is PM me, and I’ll make them,” said Fussell.
Fussell is also making scrub caps. If you like a mask or scrub cap, you can message her on Facebook.
