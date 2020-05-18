Lee Co. star raises over $50K for Phoebe Health

“But even as we are in the midst of this fight, it’s things like this that shine a bright light of positivity for all of our staff, patients, and neighbors. We’re so appreciative to have a worldwide talent like Phillip right here in our hometown,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO, said. “The economic impact he helped generate is phenomenal, but it’s also amazing to see what we can do when our best people rally our community together. That’s how we rise out of this crisis – together.”