GBI investigating death in Tift Co.

TY TY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist in a death investigation.
On Sunday night, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person in the 100 block of Ty Ty Sycamore Road.
Upon arrival, responding deputies found the body of Dexter Bernard Patterson, 49, of Ty Ty.
Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed on Patterson at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229) 777-2080.
