Showers and thunderstorms are likely by midday. An isolated thunderstorm could produce strong to damaging winds in the southeaster in counties. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday because of the early onset rain. We dry out tomorrow with seasonable temps in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms become likely Wednesday. Rain chances ease to end the week. The weekend looks hotter and drier.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
