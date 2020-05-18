Early voting begins in Lowndes Co.

“Right now , we are doing the 6-foot social distancing. We spread it out, that way in our lobby fewer people have been able to come in at one time. For voters coming in so they don’t have to touch the screen, they have a stylus that can be clean and sanitized after each use. And we do have gloves for our voters to use if they rather use a glove to touch. We do clean all of our equipment, at least once per hour, everything,” said Linkswiler.