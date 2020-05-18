Clinch Co. Sheriff’s Office: Pursuit ends in drug bust

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Clinch Co. Sheriff’s Office said several drugs were seized following a pursuit Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle on Cogdell Highway that started near GA-122.
When the pursuit ended just north of the Homerville city limits, deputies searched the vehicle and found “large quantities” of narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy pills, marijuana and cash, the post states.
Deputies arrested four people, according to the sheriff’s office.
In the Facebook post, it states that during interviews with investigators, all four people confessed to knowing that the drugs were in the vehicle.
