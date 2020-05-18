Chatham County judge to preside over cases in Ahmaud Arbery death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will preside over the cases of Greg and Travis McMichael, the father and son charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in February in Glynn County.
WTOC learned Monday that all the judges in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused themselves; Greg McMichael spent nearly 25 years working for the Brunswick District Attorney.
Walmsley’s first task will be scheduling bond hearings and preliminary hearings for the McMichaels, though the Glynn County clerk of court told WTOC no requests had been filed by defense attorneys for either McMichael.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.