Born in the shadow of 9/11, this senior graduates with two degrees amid another crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The babies born in the year 2001 are now capping off their senior year with a different set of worries.
“Well, in the Fall, I hope to attend Tuskegee University, majoring in nursing,” said senior Ka’Mayah St. Rose.
With so much on hold, it is nice when you have something to look forward to.
“I want to become an OBGYN," said St. Rose.
The school year, prom, graduating are all on pause this year for St. Rose.
“Well honestly I was sad at first, but I knew that I would have a good outcome of it because I know how my family is, and as you see they made everything happen," said St. Rose.
The babies born in the year during 9/11 make up this year’s high school seniors. Ka’Mayah is a senior at Dougherty Comprehensive High School is graduating on May 23rd.
But, because of the Coronavirus will not be attending a physical graduation.
“My classmates, we have conquered a lot. We were born during 9/11, we have had tornadoes, hurricanes and now we have this. We made it through all of that so we can make it through all of this," said St. Rose.
Ka’mayah also got a degree from Albany Technical College, and her mom Seqaous Walker said she is proud of her daughter and what she has accomplished.
'You know we will miss family coming in from out of town, so it is kind of bittersweet. But at the same time, we kind of still wanted together and have this graduation parade for her today," said Walker.
Walker said she has missed out on yet another milestone.
“Well, I am excited but sad at the same time, because she is my only child, so it is going to be bittersweet because we have missed pretty much two graduations," said Walker.
Walker is watching her daughter go through the hardest time, when it is supposed to be the happiest. Now her mom is parenting her through a different type of uncertainty amid Covid-19.
“At the end of the day they worked 17 to 18 years for this day and it is finally here. GO class of 2020!” said Walker.
