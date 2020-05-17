Texts show Glynn County Police previously enlisted help from suspect in Arbery shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Glynn County Police appear to have told people in the Satilla Shores neighborhood to call Greg McMichael with any problems.
McMichael is now charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death.
An attorney for the man whose unfinished home is the center of the case shared a text from an officer to that homeowner with WTOC.
The officer told him to call Greg, a retired law enforcement officer, “day or night” with any problems.
The text came on December 20th, about two months before Arbery’s death.
WTOC obtained records from Glynn County that show the officer responded to the neighborhood on February 11th as well when Travis McMichael called 911.
We’ve reached out to Glynn County for comment on the text, we have yet to hear back from them.
