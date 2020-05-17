Reading program provides resources, supplies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia reading program is helping students with resources and supplies.
Reading and Beyond is a program for children ages 0-10.
It will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, May 19 from 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
Each child will also receive a book and coloring materials.
The program also offers Parent University which is a continuing program to allow parents to take a walk in the shoes of their teens by way of evidence research-based material.
Parent University is offering “What’s Up Wednesday” which will highlight sexual education. It will be held on Wednesdays through the rest of May.
What’s Up Wednesday will be be held via Zoom on Wednesdays from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
