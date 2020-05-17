Popular Albany bar & grill hoping for bars to reopen to save business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Bars and entertainment venues had high hopes of opening back up this past week after Gov. Kemp originally gave them the go-ahead to reopen on May 13.
Before that could happen, Gov. Kemp recently postponed bars from opening up until May 31 leaving some owners lost.
Jose Martinez, owner of 809 Bar & Grill in Albany, said the safety of his staff and customers is his top priority.
Martinez said they are going to monitor the number of cases before opening back up.
He is hoping to be back up and running to save his business.
“You know I have my employees, who are not making money right now, and you know personally we have bills to pay so, of course, you know it has been hard you know for everyone in this industry for sure,” said Martinez.
Martinez said sanitizer will be placed throughout the bar and on the patios and all employees are required to wear masks.
He said they’re going to play it by ear to see when they’ll reopen.
