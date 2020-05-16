4 Sylvester restaurants continue renovations amid COVID-19 pandemic

SYLVESTER , Ga. (WALB) - Renovations are continuing on several Sylvester restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis.
Karen Singletary, the Main Street manager for the City of Sylvester, gave WALB News 10 updates on several downtown restaurants under renovation.
“We’re actually surprised that we have growth, but we’re very happy,” said Singletary.
Whatever the secret recipe is in Sylvester, it seems to be working.
“Our restaurants seem to have stability through it all,” Singletary said.
Stability seems to be prevailing in downtown Sylvester.
Four new eateries are still under renovations right now.
We have previously reported on many of those and their progress, including the BBQ and sandwich shop opening across from the Worth County Courthouse.
Singletary said she spoke with the leadership at the Palace Theater. She said they told her they expect a summer opening.
“It’s come a long way, it’s beautiful in there," said Singletary when speaking about the renovations inside the theater.
Another one being Big Willies Seafood coming ashore to Sylvester soon.
Singletary said she is keeping in close contact with restaurant management including at Big Willies.
“When I talked to him he said the renovations are almost finished and that it would be about a couple of weeks. So I feel like he’s the closest to opening,” explained Singletary.
There’s one downtown restaurant that won’t be reopening its doors on North Isabella Street. The restaurant Isabella Station has closed.
Restaurant officials said they’re not sure what their next steps will be, however, relocating is not off the table.
New leadership recently moved into the building and is planning on bringing a family-friendly sports bar downtown.
Management said it will add variety and weekend entertainment options to the city.
Downtown Pizza & Tavern will be the name of the newest addition to North Isabella Street. It’s being made possible by Michael Hufstgtler.
“I think Sylvester needs it because everybody needs something else to do,” said Singletary.
They are hoping to open before fall.
Singletary said once the four downtown restaurants are open, there will be a total of 10 downtown.
