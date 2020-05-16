Police investigate burglary of Albany business

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a burglary at an Albany business that happened Saturday morning around 1 a.m.
Police said several firearms and weapon accessories were taken from Albany Vacuum on North Slappey Boulevard.
Three men, wearing hoodies and masks, entered the business after breaking a window, according to police.
Police say the following items were taken:
- 2-Zavier Arms AR-15
- 1-Sky Jacket Defense AR-15
- 1-911 style airsoft pistol
- FNX 45 airsoft Pistol
- Several AR magazines
- Several 556 rounds
- A demilitarized RPG Launcher
- A demilitarized L.A.W. rocket launcher
- Two training demilitarized 60mm mortar rounds
- 1 Sig Saurer Scope
- 9mm ammo
- Cash
- 1-200 round pack of 308 Ammo
- 1-AR 100 round Drum
- 1-Dummy rocket
If anyone has information about this burglary or the suspects, you can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.
