Police investigate burglary of Albany business
Police lights by night (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | May 16, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 2:58 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a burglary at an Albany business that happened Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

Police said several firearms and weapon accessories were taken from Albany Vacuum on North Slappey Boulevard.

Three men, wearing hoodies and masks, entered the business after breaking a window, according to police.

Police say the following items were taken:

  • 2-Zavier Arms AR-15
  • 1-Sky Jacket Defense AR-15
  • 1-911 style airsoft pistol
  • FNX 45 airsoft Pistol
  • Several AR magazines
  • Several 556 rounds
  • A demilitarized RPG Launcher
  • A demilitarized L.A.W. rocket launcher
  • Two training demilitarized 60mm mortar rounds
  • 1 Sig Saurer Scope
  • 9mm ammo
  • Cash
  • 1-200 round pack of 308 Ammo
  • 1-AR 100 round Drum
  • 1-Dummy rocket

If anyone has information about this burglary or the suspects, you can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.

