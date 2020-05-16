First Alert Weather: Rain Chances Returning

First Alert Weather
By Matthew Crumley | May 16, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 6:52 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Very warm and dry for rest of the weekend.

Highs in the lower-90s. Lows in the in the upper-60s.

A brief cool down comes with a cold front and a slight chance of isolated showers and storms on Monday.

Highs in the upper-80s. Lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday turns dry again with temperatures 10 degrees cooler. Highs in the lower-80s. Lows in the upper-50s.

Temperatures rebound end of the week. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Lows in the mid-60s.

Memorial Day weekend looks dry and hot again. Highs in the low-mid 90s. And lows in the upper 60s.

