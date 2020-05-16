First Alert Weather: Rain Chances Returning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Very warm and dry for rest of the weekend.
Highs in the lower-90s. Lows in the in the upper-60s.
A brief cool down comes with a cold front and a slight chance of isolated showers and storms on Monday.
Highs in the upper-80s. Lows in the mid-60s.
Tuesday turns dry again with temperatures 10 degrees cooler. Highs in the lower-80s. Lows in the upper-50s.
Temperatures rebound end of the week. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Lows in the mid-60s.
Memorial Day weekend looks dry and hot again. Highs in the low-mid 90s. And lows in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.