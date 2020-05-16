APD: 5 arrested after drugs, guns recovered

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a large amount of drugs was found at an East Albany home after investigators with the Albany Police Department (APD) Property Crime Unit and the Gang Unit said they received information about a stolen gun in an entering auto case.
Investigators said the information led investigators to a house on the 1000 block of East Residence.
After a search warrant, police seized drugs and five people were arrested:
- Tony Scales, 51
- Marcus Dewayne Solomon, 33
- Brendrix Wayne Starling, 17
- Nicole Whitaker, 39
- Fredrick McGowan, 24
They were all charged with the following and the seized drug amounts were:
- Theft by receiving- felony (firearm)
- Trafficking marijuana (13 pounds)
- Trafficking methamphetamine (1.5 pounds)
- Trafficking ecstasy (215 grams)
- Trafficking cocaine (2.5 ounces)
- Possession/use drug-related objects
Police also recovered 58 grams of heroin, a stolen firearm from a 2017 incident, and seized $2,635 in cash.
Investigators said a stolen rifle from an entering auto case was found in the hotel room of Timothy Cook, 34. They said they learned Cook sold two more guns to someone at the East Residence location, which led to the search at the home.
Cook was charged with entering auto, burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The entering auto case:
Police said on May 12 around 7 p.m., an AR-15 9-mm, a .308 Browning A-Bolt, a .22 Marlin 39-A, 50 rounds of -.45A-CP, 100 rounds of -.22, 200 rounds of -9-mm, all in magazines, were taken from a locked vehicle parked at a North Monroe Street address.
The suspect entered the victim’s truck after breaking a window then stole the guns and ammunition, according to police.
Police said only one rifle was recovered from that entering auto case.
APD said this is still an active case.
