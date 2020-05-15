Virtual ‘Georgia On My Mind’ concert set for May 26

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mark your calendars now.
Homegrown Georgia artists and songwriters are coming together to celebrate the Peach State.
The seventh annual “Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Mind” concert, which is usually hosted in Nashville, Tenn., will be online this year.
Featured artists include Albany’s own Rutha Harris.
Other participating artists include: Caroline Aiken, Tony Arata, John Berry, Kristian Bush’s band Dark Water, Amy Grant, John Driskell Hopkins, Indigo Girls, Kalen & Aslyn, Chuck Leavell, Kim Michael Polote, Katie Pruitt, The War & Treaty, Channing Wilson, Jontavious Willis, Adam Wright and more to be announced.
All the money from the event benefits the Georgia Music Foundation, which is headquartered in Pooler.
The concert is on May 26 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.