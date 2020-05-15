Valdosta and Lowndes Co. parks reopen with safety protocols in place

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you want some fun in the sun, all of Valdosta and Lowndes County parks have reopened. There’s more than 40 of them.
Things will look a little different though. Some safety precautions are in place to keep everyone safe.
The restrooms and playgrounds will remain closed.
There will be no competitive sports allowed, but courts and fields are open for families or individuals to play.
If you plan on going fishing, stay six feet apart from another person. Do not gather in large groups, stick with family members. Boat ramps are open.
Rentals, pools, and dog parks are closed until further notice.
And most importantly, follow social distancing guidelines.
“We ask that everyone follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing, the spirit of this reopening is that people enjoy the parks with their immediate families. Enjoy as an individual or with the people that are in your household. We will not be allowing any large gatherings,” said Jessica Catlett, Marketing and PR Director for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation.
If there are visible big groups, officials said they will send police to break up the gatherings.
In June, they will reevaluate the restrictions and protocols in place to see what else they can start reopening.
