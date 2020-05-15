Sumter Co. Schools to hold in-person high school graduation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Board of Education voted Thursday night to have an in-person graduation at Americus-Sumter High School.
It will be held on June 27 at 10 a.m. at the football stadium.
The school system said social distancing guidelines will be followed and guests are asked to wear masks.
Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates is happy with the decision.
“It’s a good feeling because the parents in this community as well as our students, those kids deserve a graduation. They only get one opportunity to have this day and this is their time,” said Dr. Choates.
Choates said he’s happy students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
