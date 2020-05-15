Summer-like weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More clouds around with warm mid-upper 80s this afternoon. The unseasonably warm/dry conditions extend through the weekend. Saturday highs top upper 80s low 90s and hotter low-mid 90s Sunday. Rain-free through the weekend.
Relief from the summer-like heat arrives early week with the next cold front. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front Monday. Rainfall amounts will be under a tenth of an inch. That’s the best chance of rain for the next 7 days.
Behind the boundary slightly cooler air which drops temperatures back to average. More comfortable with highs low-mid 80s and lows low 60s.
In the tropics, an area of low pressure is projected to develop off the southeast coast of Florida Saturday and lift northeast over the Atlantic. It is forecast to slowly strengthen likely becoming a subtropical or tropical storm Sunday morning. No impact across the southeast as the system tracks north over the western Atlantic.
