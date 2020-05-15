SGMC’s first COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center’s first COVID-19 patient was released from the hospital Friday.
After being discharged, the patient will go to a nursing home for extended care.
Admitted to the hospital on March 5, she’s SGMC’s and Lowndes County’s first patient.
She was also an employee at the Moody Airforce Base.
“She’s been a long term patient of mine, we been through a lot of things together and we have shown that nothing is going to stop us. With faith in God and with our families and coworkers and our community here, we will survive this,” said Lynn Lee, Physician at South Georgia Medical Center.
She had not traveled prior to the virus, it is unknown how she contracted it. According to SGMC officials, it could have been someone asymptomatic that she came in contact with.
