Second arrest made in Wednesday morning Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A second person has been arrested in connection to an early Wednesday morning homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Otisa Thomas, 19, was charged with murder and aggravated assault (party to a crime) in connection to the death of Dequario Antwon Thomas, 40.
APD said she and Christopher Cooks, who was also charged, were together the night Dequario Thomas was fatally wounded.
Police said more arrests are pending.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Otisa Thomas’ mugshot. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
