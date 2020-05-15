Phoebe reports Friday’s COVID-19 update

“It is incredibly inspiring that our military heroes would take time to recognize the Phoebe family as healthcare heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle. We have such great respect for our troops, and we are so appreciative of the support we’ve gotten from them over the last two months. Dozens of members of the National Guard have worked right alongside our caregivers and support staff, and they’re assistance with our COVID-19 response has been invaluable. The people of Georgia should be extremely proud that we have hardworking folks of such great character who are willing to serve our state and our country. We could not have accomplished all we have without their dedicated service to our patients and our community,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.