My Senior: Jamari Kendrick

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Lee County.
Jamari Kendrick has been tearing it up on the track for the past 4 years.
After placing In region for the last 3 years, Jamari was looking forward to a breakout season and a chance at his first state title.
With the unfortunate ending of the season, Jamari is now hoping to start a new career in college.
And will always make sure he races like it’s his last.
“I just hope, when I do go to college for Track, I just hope, you know, every time I step on the Track, I just hope to make more of a name for myself then I did in High School," said Jamari. "You never know when it’s promised or when next season is promised because you never know.”
Currently, Jamari is still waiting for the right school to offer him before he continues his journey.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.