Moody Air Force Base honors healthcare workers with flyover

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base is honoring and showing their support for healthcare professionals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really an honor to have our military be here and recognize us. If you’ve looked at the COVID pandemic and what it’s done here in the couple of months, our staff has worked really hard. I’m military myself. And I think the military can really relate to what we have gone through in healthcare. Because they live it every day, 365 days a year,” said Randy Smith, Chief Nursing Officer at South Georgia Medical Center.
On Friday, they conducted flyovers for hospitals in South Georgia and north Florida, including South Georgia Medical Center. Hospitals in Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, and Thomasville got the honor in the sky also.
“The flyover today is our way to say thank you to the heroes fighting COVID-19,” said Captain Jack Ladd, 75th Fighter Squadron A-100C Thunderbolt ll pilot.
Anyone living in or around the hospitals were able to watch and witness the fascinating sight.
“I appreciate the military doing everything and acknowledging what we do,” said Sandy Wilson, RN Postpartum.
Another celebration happening at South Georgia Medical Center was the discharge of their first COVID-19 patient, which so happens to be an employee from Moody Air Force Base.
