Man killed, hit by train in Coffee Co.

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after agents said a man was found dead after he was hit by a train on railroad tracks between Broxton and Douglas.
The call came into the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office from CSX around 5 a.m. on Thursday to report the incident, according to the GBI.
The sheriff’s office requested the GBI’s help with the investigation.
Investigators said Jason Duren, 45, of Douglas, was dead on the tracks.
Duren was transferred to the GBI medical examiner’s office in Macon to determine the cause of death, agents reported.
The GBI is leading the investigation.
WALB News 10 will provide updates as more information on this case is released.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.