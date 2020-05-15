Have you seen these men?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit is requesting the public’s assistance locating two wanted men.
Adonis D. Warren and Vontravious R. Jones are both considered armed and dangerous.
Albany Police say that on May 11, Warren and Jones approached three people and fired several gunshots at them.
Anyone who has seen Warren or Jones, should call 911 or 229-436-TIPS. The Gang Unit can be contacted directly at 229-431-2100.
Both are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and additional charges are pending in this case.
Adonis Demond Warren, 28, is 6′ tall, and weighs 184 pounds.
Vontravious Rakim Jones, 26, is 5′ 7″ tall, and weighs 143 pounds.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.