GBI: Ware Co. jailer arrested

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A Ware County jailer was arrested Friday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The GBI said it was requested by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations that Jailer Larry David Ross III, 23, assaulted an inmate that was brought into the jail Friday morning.
Ross was arrested by the GBI on charges of violation of oath of office and battery, according to a press release sent by the GBI.
The GBI said Ross will be booked into the Ware County Jail.
The case is still active and ongoing and is being investigated by the GBI’s Douglas Office.
