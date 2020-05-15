GBI: 2 sisters found under overpass were homicide victims

GBI: 2 sisters found under overpass were homicide victims
May 15, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 12:42 PM

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Two sisters were found dead underneath a highway overpass in Georgia and authorities said their deaths were being investigated as homicides.

Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler said 19-year-old Vanita Nicole “Vera” Richardson and 31-year-old Truvenia Clarece “Bean” Campbell were found underneath the East Rome Bypass bridge near the bank of the Etowah River Wednesday morning. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release said the sisters’ deaths were being investigated as homicides.

The Rome News-Tribune reported Richardson was a student at Armuchee High School in Rome and was scheduled to graduate this year.

