Ga. Supreme Court to hear Geer vs. Phoebe Putney case

The statute specifically says: “The General assembly of Georgia finds and declares that it is in the public interest to encourage participation by the citizens of Georgia in matters of public significance and public interest through the exercise of their constitutional rights of petition and freedom of speech,” and that the exercise of those rights “should not be chilled through abuse of the judicial process.” The trial court erred in concluding that Geer had failed to make a showing that the anti-SLAPP statute applies to the counterclaim for attorneys’ fees, “as Mr. Geer’s open records request is clearly within the category of claims to which the anti-SLAPP statute applies,” the attorney argues in briefs. “Phoebe Putney Health System’s (PPHS) counterclaim is a classic case of a well-financed entity attempting to deter someone from exercising a right specifically granted to the citizens of this state.