Ga. Supreme Court to hear Geer vs. Phoebe Putney case

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is appealing rulings by the Georgia Court of Appeals and Dougherty County Superior Court that denied his motion to strike a hospital authority’s claim that it is entitled to get back its legal expenses in an open records lawsuit he filed against the hospital authority.
Below are the facts of the case provided by the Georgia Supreme Court:
Claude Wilson Geer, IV, is a certified public accountant who alleges in an affidavit that the costs of healthcare in the Albany market are consistently higher than other cities in Georgia. He claims that for years he has expressed concerns about the quality of healthcare at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. He cited a study in his affidavit which ranks Phoebe Putney as one of the “25 worst hospitals in the United States.”
Geer has complained that the salaries and benefits provided to hospital administrators are extravagant and that tax forms from 2016 show that the CEO received more than $2 million in salary and “additional compensation” in a county with a per capita income of only $19,210.
Geer alleges that the Phoebe Putney Health System has transferred “hundreds of millions of dollars” to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital without any accounting to the public.
In February 2018, Geer sued Phoebe Putney under Georgia’s Open Records Act (Georgia Code § 50-18-70 et seq., i.e. and the sections that follow) to compel Phoebe Putney to release all the minutes from Phoebe Putney’s board meetings from January 2008 through December 2017. Phoebe Putney answered the complaint, asserting multiple defenses. It also included a counterclaim for attorneys’ fees under Georgia Code § 50-18-73 (b), which allows for an award of attorneys’ fees in any lawsuit brought under the Georgia Open Records Act “in which the court determines that either party acted without substantial justification either in not complying with this chapter or in instituting the litigation.”
Geer then filed a motion to strike Phoebe Putney’s counterclaim as a violation of Georgia’s anti-SLAPP statute, Georgia Code § 9-11-11.1. (SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.”) Geer alleged that Phoebe Putney’s counterclaim against him was an effort to chill his right to petition the government and his right of free speech. Following a hearing, the trial court denied Geer’s motion to strike the counterclaim after concluding that Geer did not make the case that the anti-SLAPP statute applied to the counterclaim.
Geer appealed to the Court of Appeals, the state’s intermediate appellate court. But that court upheld the trial court’s decision, ruling that the anti-SLAPP statute did not apply to Phoebe Putney’s counterclaim. In a pre-trial appeal, Geer now appeals to the Georgia Supreme Court.
Below are the arguments provided by the Georgia Supreme Court:
Geer’s attorney argues that “the ‘order on motion to strike counterclaim’ must be reversed, with instructions to enter an order striking Phoebe Putney Health System’s counterclaim and awarding Mr. Geer’s attorneys’ fees and expenses of litigation related to this action,’ including costs and attorneys’ fees incurred on appeal.” Both the trial court and the Court of Appeals “clearly misapplied Georgia Code § 9-11-11.1 in concluding ‘the anti-SLAPP statute does not apply to Phoebe Putney’s counterclaim.’”
The statute specifically says: “The General assembly of Georgia finds and declares that it is in the public interest to encourage participation by the citizens of Georgia in matters of public significance and public interest through the exercise of their constitutional rights of petition and freedom of speech,” and that the exercise of those rights “should not be chilled through abuse of the judicial process.” The trial court erred in concluding that Geer had failed to make a showing that the anti-SLAPP statute applies to the counterclaim for attorneys’ fees, “as Mr. Geer’s open records request is clearly within the category of claims to which the anti-SLAPP statute applies,” the attorney argues in briefs. “Phoebe Putney Health System’s (PPHS) counterclaim is a classic case of a well-financed entity attempting to deter someone from exercising a right specifically granted to the citizens of this state.
PPHS, in asserting a counterclaim which has no merit, seeks to evade the law’s express requirements and to delay and, if possible, avoid its obligations to comply with the Open Records Act. PPHS further seeks to intimidate Mr. Geer by invoking a claim for ‘reasonable attorneys’ fees and other litigation costs reasonably incurred,’ even though there is no scenario whereby a court could conclude this action was initiated ‘without substantial justification’ in view of PPHS’s intimate relationship with Phoebe Putney,” Geer’s attorney argues.
Attorneys for Phoebe Putney argue that the Court of Appeals “correctly decided that the anti-SLAPP statute does not prohibit Appellee (i.e. Phoebe Putney) from invoking the provisions by counterclaim of § 50-18-73 (b) such that fees and expenses can be awarded if the trial court finds upon review of the entire record that Appellant (i.e. Geer) acted without substantial justification in bringing his petition to compel compliance with the Georgia Open Records Act.”
“Despite the Georgia Legislature expressly having provided a statutory framework for either party to obtain attorneys’ fees in a Georgia Open Records Act enforcement action, Appellant contends that any such claim violates the anti-SLAPP statute,” the attorneys argue in briefs. “The anti-SLAPP statute unequivocally states that it is not intended to ‘affect’ or ‘preclude’ other statutory rights of recovery.” “Having vested the trial court with the authority to view the entire record and determine the propriety for awarding fees for one side or the other, the Georgia Legislature quite clearly did not deem such a claim for attorneys’ fees against a petitioner to be antithetical to the anti-SLAPP statute.”
As the Court of Appeals said in its opinion, “the anti-SLAPP statute was not intended to immunize parties from the consequences of abusive litigation…and it plainly does not extend to protecting those who abuse the judicial process.” The Supreme Court should uphold the Court of Appeals ruling, Phoebe Putney’s attorneys argue.
Geer’s attorney is Bo Dorough, who is also the mayor of Albany.
Phoebe is being represented by Charles Wainright, II, F. Faison Middleton, IV, Louis Hatcher and Maggie McMichael.
The Georgia Supreme Court will hear the case on Thursday, May 21.
