Hotter afternoons take over this weekend with more sun than clouds. Upper 80s Today, near 90 Tomorrow and lower 90s Sunday. Morning lows warm from the lower 60s this morning to the upper 60s by Monday morning. Rain chances finally show later in the day Monday as a cold front approaches. Temperature cool by about 10 degrees Tuesday. Then it returns to near average mid week. Hotter temperatures are looming by the end of next week with a return to rain free weather.