Family puts on surprise ride-by parade for 9-year-old bringing awareness to juvenile arthritis

COOLIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The daughter of a Coolidge City Council member enjoyed a night to remember on Friday.
It was an exciting, and surprising night for 9-year-old Paisley Yarbrough.
“Were you expecting anything like this to happen?” we asked Paisley.
“No, I was not,” Paisley told WALB News 10.
Friends, family and first responders all gathered at Coolidge City Hall to prepare to surprise Paisley who suffers from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.
“With this COVID-19, it’s been really challenging for her. It can affect not just their joints, but their internal organs as well," said Paisley’s mom, Jacqueline Yarbrough.
“I cannot walk a long distance or I have to use a wheelchair. I cannot write for a long time, so I have to type my stuff out,” explained Paisley.
Jacqueline said despite this, they’re thankful for a great medical team.
Last weekend, Paisley would have been in Orlando at a walk hosted by the Arthritis Foundation.
This year, Paisley was chosen to be a youth honoree, however, because of COVID-19, they’re doing the walk virtually.
“It’s just a way to celebrate these kids and adults. To just you know, say you’re not alone in this fight. We’re here, we’re working towards a cure,” said Paisley’s dad, Reece Yarbrough.
Reece said the drive-by surprise was a way to bring excitement for Paisley despite the walk being cancelled. He said it was also another way to bring awareness to the disease, one many people don’t know about. He said despite all of her surgeries and the pain she’s endured, she’s still a happy child.
“She always has a smile on her face. You can’t ask for anything better," said Reece.
“It feels very special to me because no one has really known about my arthritis. They don’t really know what it feels like to have arthritis, so I love people supporting me, especially my family. Kids can get arthritis too, and we can find a cure,” said Paisley.
