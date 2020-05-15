DOCO Libraries to offer curbside service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Library System will offer curbside service starting Monday.
The library system said Level/Phase I of this service will be available at least two weeks and dependent on any changes in COVID-19 statistics and as long as the State of Emergency is in effect.
The service will be available at all branches.
Curbside pickup hours are:
- Central, Northwest, and Tallulah Massey: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Central and Northwest: Thursday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tallulah Massey: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Southside and Westtown: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Level/Phase I of the service will include the following:
- Curbside Service only, with no library buildings open to the public
- Phone services available during designated hours
- Printing services for those who submit print jobs remotely
- Place materials on hold or request staff to pull materials based on their interest
- Materials can be returned by book drop and will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to check-in
- WiFi will be available outside the building
- No public computers will be available
- No in-person programming will be available
- Alternate staffing for optimal social distancing will be in place, which aligns with Dougherty County’s reopening plan
- PINES borrowing will be available, contingent upon the restart of Statewide Courier service
- Library staff will transport holds several times per week in the absence of courier service.
Social distancing measures will continue in effect until there is an approved vaccine for COVID-19, according to a release.
The library system said additional levels of service are planned once the two-week period of Level 1 has been utilized.
