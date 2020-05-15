DOCO Libraries to offer curbside service

By Kim McCullough | May 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 2:07 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Library System will offer curbside service starting Monday.

The library system said Level/Phase I of this service will be available at least two weeks and dependent on any changes in COVID-19 statistics and as long as the State of Emergency is in effect.

The service will be available at all branches.

Curbside pickup hours are:

  • Central, Northwest, and Tallulah Massey: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Central and Northwest: Thursday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tallulah Massey: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Southside and Westtown: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Level/Phase I of the service will include the following:

  • Curbside Service only, with no library buildings open to the public
  • Phone services available during designated hours
  • Printing services for those who submit print jobs remotely
  • Place materials on hold or request staff to pull materials based on their interest
  • Materials can be returned by book drop and will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to check-in
  • WiFi will be available outside the building
  • No public computers will be available
  • No in-person programming will be available
  • Alternate staffing for optimal social distancing will be in place, which aligns with Dougherty County’s reopening plan
  • PINES borrowing will be available, contingent upon the restart of Statewide Courier service
  • Library staff will transport holds several times per week in the absence of courier service.

Social distancing measures will continue in effect until there is an approved vaccine for COVID-19, according to a release.

The library system said additional levels of service are planned once the two-week period of Level 1 has been utilized.

