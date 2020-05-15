Demand for truck drivers grows as pandemic pushes on

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trucking industry is being relied on heavily to carry the products desperately needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From PPE to food, truckers are the ones getting it to the ones who need it.
Southern Ag is a very busy trucking company. While the COVID-19 crisis has kept many South Georgians at home, their drivers have been on the roads.
“I’ve really been proud of our folks. Certainly proud of all truckers in keeping this country going right now. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have anything on the shelves, anything to eat, drink, whatever it may be,” said Southern Ag President Hugh Nall.
Southern Ag is usually busy with agriculture, this time of year, but now the demand for peanut butter and toilet paper are what have Southern Ag drivers on the road.
“For M&M Mars and other customers, Kroger or whoever it might be in this area that’s going to produce the peanut butter or peanut products. Right now there’s a big demand for peanut butter. Procter & Gamble, we do a lot. Of course, everybody’s aware of paper towels and the toilet paper issue. So I know they are mighty busy and we help them as well,” said Nall.
For the drivers themselves, being behind the wheel keeps them safely isolated, but rest stops and deliveries require protection.
The trucking industry could also be helping people without jobs find a new career.
“Our goal for this year, for 2020, was to hire an additional 100 drivers. And of course, this situation has put us behind a bit but we are well on our way to reaching that goal,” said Nall.
Albany Technical College is teaming up with Southern Ag and other Albany industries to teach commercial truck driving, it’s a field that is seeing vital growth, to keep this nation moving forward.
