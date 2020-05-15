Dawson native describes working on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Inside Phoebe Sumter Medical Center there are healthcare workers on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic every day.
Tonja Dotson is one of those workers.
Dotson, a Dawson native, has spent her entire 26-year career at this one hospital. She said she’s seen many health issues throughout her career, but nothing like COVID-19.
“This has been something that is, totally had no boundaries. It has been a real challenge for us, but it’s been an opportunity for us to use the skills that we were blessed with by God," said Dotson.
Dotson said it’s been difficult seeing her community suffer.
“Just to see another human being suffer is, it takes a lot out of you, but at the same time, it gives such determination to want to help people that live with you, that work with you, that are your church members, your neighbors, your friends," said Dotson.
Dotson said she couldn’t have gone through the pandemic without her staff of respiratory therapists. She said she’s hopeful the community’s bond will now be stronger than ever.
“I hope this community is able to realize that, you know, that we have no differences. We have to be together, we have to stand strong together and together is how we’ll get through this," said Dotson.
Saturday wraps up National Hospital Week. It’s a week where healthcare workers are recognized for their service to communities across the U.S.
